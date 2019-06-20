Flash flooding may have caused sinkhole on Grove City bridge

JACKSON TWP., OH (WCMH)— Heavy rain and flooding continue to cause problems on Franklin County roadways and may be to blame for a large sinkhole that formed on a Jackson Twp. Bridge near Grove City early Thursday morning.

“At that time it was maybe only a foot fallen in,” said township trustee Jim Rauck. The sheriff came out, blockaded it off, and while he was here over the next hour or so, our cruise responded, it kept falling in and falling in, and eventually the sinkhole would be big enough to basically consume a vehicle.”

The Franklin County Sheriff’a Office was called to Briar Hill Dr. near White Rd. early Thursday morning before 5 a.m. after receiving calls about the sinkhole on the side of a bridge, Rauck added.

The roadway, which is the only entrance and exit to the area, remains open, but police are urging drivers to use caution.

“We were just lucky that a resident going to work early saw the small failure start, got the sheriff here in a timely manner and saved what could’ve been a bad situation,” Rauck added.

Central Ohio was hammered by heavy rain Wednesday night, making it difficult for drains to keep up, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

Interstate 71 was closed between I-670 and 11th Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. and at around the same time Hilliard-Rome Road was closed in both directions due to flooding.

Last night’s rainfall totals were another 1 to 3.5 inches bringing the monthly total to more than 25 inches, on pace with last year, the wettest year on record, said NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally.

More rain is expected Thursday.

There is a chance of heavy rain with today’s showers. Thunderstorms will be most likely this afternoon. Some could produce more heavy rainfall, Nunnally said.

Franklin County is under a flood warning from 6:34 a.m. Thursday to 4 p.m. Friday. Pickaway and Madison counties are also under the same flood warning, according to the National Weather Service.