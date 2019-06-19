Flash flood clean-up in Coshocton Co. continues

WEST LAFAYETTE, OH (WCMH)– Residents of West Lafayette were cleaning up after flash flooding early Wednesday morning.

Greg Hall says he started knocking on his neighbors doors when he realized what was happening. “We’ve had torrential rains before but never ever seen anything like this,” Hall said.

Mayor Stephen Bordenkircher declared a state of emergency and first responders had to evacuate residents of Lafayette Mills apartments shortly after midnight.

Duke Young says he got the weather alert on his cell phone and then heard a knock on his door. “I opened the door because the guy was out here hollering ‘you gotta get out,’” Young said.

Young says when he opened the door, the high water rushed in. “To tell you the honest to God truth, it rattled me a bit,” Young says. “The current was so strong that it grabbed the dumpster and come right down the center and smashed into that curb over there.”

The local Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at at West Lafayette Baptist Church. A spokesman said by Wednesday afternoon all of the evacuees had found places to stay.

Jerry Taylor and Heidi Wilson were among 20 or more homeowners along the eastern edge of West Lafayette dealing with flooded basements.

“I definitely lost my furnace and hot water tank and everything else down there,” Taylor said.

Wilson’s garage and basement had several feet of water. “My washer and dryer are floating,” Wilson said. “My freezer’s floating. I had the gas shut off and the electric shut off because everything that’s plugged in is floating in water – really high water.”

The National Weather Service reported that West Lafayette got close to seven inches of rain over just a few hours.