Flags lowered to half staff to honor ODNR officer who died in ice rescue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Natural Resources Officer who died in the line of duty on Tuesday night will be honored by flags lowered to half staff, by order of Governor DeWine.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore died responding to a call of a teenager who had fallen through ice. She also died.

“Governor DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds in Highland County, and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus,” DeWine said in a press release. “Flags should remain lowered until sunset on the day of Officer Lagore’s funeral.”

The order runs concurrently with yesterday’s order to lower flags in honor of the more than 500,000 Americans who died due to COVID-19. Flags on public buildings and grounds in Highland County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower should remain lowered after February 26, 2021, if Officer Lagore’s funeral has not yet taken place, Governor Dewine’s order said.

“We are deeply grateful for his service,” ODNR said in a social media post. “Officer Lagore was a dedicated officer, having served 15 years with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

“He was responsible for the first ODNR K-9 academy, led the Division of Parks and Watercraft K-9 training program, and was well respected by law enforcement agencies across the state for his expertise working with K-9s.

“He leaves behind his K-9 partner, Sarge. Please join us in praying for his family during this difficult time,” the post said.