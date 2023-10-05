COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Flags across the state — and country — will be lowered Thursday in honor of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

All U.S. and Ohio flags flown on public grounds will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced. The order corresponds with an order from President Joe Biden to lower flags across the U.S.

Feinstein, the senator from California, died Sept. 29 at age 90. She was both the longest-serving Democrat in the Senate and the longest-serving woman senator in American history.

A champion of both liberal priorities and bipartisan compromise throughout the decades, Feinstein’s last months in office were marked by illness and speculation about her ability to serve. She spent two months out of commission because of a severe case of shingles, returning to the Senate in May in a wheelchair.