COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags to half-staff through midday Monday in honor of Memorial Day, in accordance with those flying across the country.

Both the American and Ohio flag at public buildings and grounds across the state will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon, DeWine said in a proclamation Friday, and then they will be brought to full-staff.

Traditionally, flags are flown at half-staff every Memorial Day starting at sunrise, and then they are “raised briskly” at noon until sunset to honor fallen veterans, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.