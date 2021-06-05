Five vehicles involved in crash in West Jefferson

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — Five vehicles including two motorcycles were involved in a crash Saturday evening in West Jefferson.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, three passenger vehicles and two motorcycles were involved in the crash on U.S. 42 between State Route 29 and National Pike at approximately 6 p.m.

One person was taken to a local hospital via Med Flight. The person’s condition has not been released.

U.S. 42 reopened just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

No further information is available at this time.