Five Ohio State students cited for trespassing after entering Mirror Lake

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
Students cited for trespassing after jumping into Mirror Lake

(File Photo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Five OSU students who entered Mirror Lake were cited for trespassing, according to the Ohio State University Police Department.

According to authorities, the incident occurred early Wednesday morning.

“Mirror Lake is not intended, or approved, for recreational use of any kind or at any time. Entering the lake, or empty lake basin, is both destructive and hazardous and is considered criminal trespassing. The safety of our campus community remains our number one priority,” said OSU in an officially released statement.

University officials said they will continue to monitor the area.

A former tradition had students jump into the lake leading up to OSU’s game against Michigan. In 2015 a student was killed after jumping into the lake. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools