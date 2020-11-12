Five Ohio State students cited for trespassing after entering Mirror Lake

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Five OSU students who entered Mirror Lake were cited for trespassing, according to the Ohio State University Police Department.

According to authorities, the incident occurred early Wednesday morning.

“Mirror Lake is not intended, or approved, for recreational use of any kind or at any time. Entering the lake, or empty lake basin, is both destructive and hazardous and is considered criminal trespassing. The safety of our campus community remains our number one priority,” said OSU in an officially released statement.

University officials said they will continue to monitor the area.

A former tradition had students jump into the lake leading up to OSU’s game against Michigan. In 2015 a student was killed after jumping into the lake.