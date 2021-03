COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Five people in the last 24 hours have died of drug overdoses, the Franklin County Coroner reported Saturday.

Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz posted the news to Facebook.

Ortiz recommended users not use alone and carry naloxone and fentanyl test strips. She also encouraged users not to combine alcohol and drugs as those deaths are becoming more frequent in Franklin County.

She also encouraged users to get treatment by visiting www.findtreatment.gov.