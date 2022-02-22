COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Easton Town Center announced that nine new retailers, restaurants and experiences have opened or will be opening at the mall over the first half of 2022.
Easton Town Center wrote in its release that six of the nine shops will have its first locations in Ohio or be the only Columbus location.
Five of these new shops are open at Easton and they include:
- Aritzia [Clothing] – 4180 The Strand (First in Ohio)
- The Easton Tailoring Shop – 4060 The Strand E (Only Columbus location)
- Banter [Jewelry] – Inside Station Building
- Another Broken Egg [Restaurant] – 3942 Townsfair Way (Only Columbus location)
- Crumbl Cookies – 4034 Morse Crossing
Three more new business’ will open at Easton in the Spring:
- TravisMathew [Clothing] – 4064 The Strand E (Only Columbus location)
- The Escape Game [Escape Rooms] – 3960 Easton Station (Only Columbus location)
- Afra Grill [Restaurant] – 3922 Townsfair Way
In Summer 2022, Easton said a Brilliant Earth jewelry store will open on 4018 Easton Station and be the only Columbus location.