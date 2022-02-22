COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Easton Town Center announced that nine new retailers, restaurants and experiences have opened or will be opening at the mall over the first half of 2022.

Easton Town Center wrote in its release that six of the nine shops will have its first locations in Ohio or be the only Columbus location.

Five of these new shops are open at Easton and they include:

Three more new business’ will open at Easton in the Spring:

TravisMathew [Clothing] – 4064 The Strand E (Only Columbus location)

The Escape Game [Escape Rooms] – 3960 Easton Station (Only Columbus location)

Afra Grill [Restaurant] – 3922 Townsfair Way

In Summer 2022, Easton said a Brilliant Earth jewelry store will open on 4018 Easton Station and be the only Columbus location.