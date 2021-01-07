Five House members from Ohio voted to reject Electoral College results

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks to colleagues as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During the long day Wednesday when Congress met to certify the results of Electoral College, four Ohio House members voted to refuse to accept results from Arizona, and then they were joined by a fifth in refusing to accept results from Pennsylvania.

A group of Republican senators and representatives had said they would object to accepting the results from several states lost by President Donald Trump based on his continued accusations of unproven voter fraud in those states. The joint session of Congress to count and accept the results is normally a ceremonial function, but objections are allowed if signed by a member of each chamber.

As votes were counted alphabetically by state to certify Joe Biden’s win over Trump, the first contested state was Arizona. As each house was having separate debates on whether to accept the results, rioters stormed the Capitol, forcing the suspension of the debates and vote-counting for several hours while the building was cleared and secured.

After the debate resumed Wednesday night, the objection to accepting Arizona’s results was voted down, 93-6 in the Senate and 303-121 in the House. Four House members from Ohio voted to reject Arizona’s results:

Jim Jordan, Fourth District (includes Union County)

Bill Johnson, Sixth District

Bob Gibbs, Seventh District

Warren Davidson, Eighth District

Because of the dramatic events of the day, plans to object to more states’ results were scaled back and only Pennsylvania’s were objected to. The Senate skipped debate and immediately voted down the objection 92-7, but the House entered a second lengthy debate before voting it down 282-138. Voting to refuse to accept Pennsylvania’s results from Ohio were:

Steve Chabot, First District

Jordan

Johnson

Gibbs

Davidson

Neither U.S. senator from Ohio — Republican Rob Portman or Democrat Sherrod Brown — supported the objections. Ohio has 16 congressional districts. Those who supported neither objection were Brad Wenstrup (R, Second), Joyce Beatty (D, Third), Robert Latta (R, Fifth), Marcy Kaptur (D, Ninth), Michael Turner (R, 10th), Marcia Fudge (D, 11th), Troy Balderson (R, 12th), Tim Ryan (D, 13th), David Joyce (R, 14th), Steve Stivers (R, 15th), and Anthony Gonzalez (R, 16th).

Of note, Beatty and Balderson have districts that include parts of Franklin County, where Columbus is. And Fudge is Biden’s choice to serve as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

With the election results accepted and certified, Biden’s inauguration as president is set for Wednesday, Jan. 20.