Five flags stolen from Gahanna Veterans Memorial, police searching for suspects

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Gahanna Police are trying to figure out who stole five flags from the Gahanna Veterans Memorial.

It happened sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The Gahanna Veterans Memorial Committee has put out another set of flags, so the memorial is whole once again.

The committee said the American, Prisoner of War, Ohio, Coast Guard, and Marine flags were all stolen. The remaining three flags were left flying very low.

The memorial has been up since 2000 and this is the first time something like this has happened.

The committee said the theft was troubling.

One of the committee members is veteran and former Gahanna Mayor Tom Kneeland, who said the idea for the memorial originally came from his father and other local World War II veterans.

“If anybody witnessed anything and knows anything, please let the police department know because we want to educate those that took the flags and were part of this and make sure they understand what the meaning of this particular park and memorial is,” Kneeland said.

Police said they don’t have any leads or suspects.