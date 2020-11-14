Five die from overdoses in last 24 hours, says Franklin Co. coroner

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Five people have died from overdoses in the last 24 hours, according to the Franklin County Coroner.

Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz posted the information on Facebook Saturday afternoon.

Ortiz also issued a plea to users to not use alone, test their drugs for fentanyl, and make sure they have narcan on hand.

Ortiz also urged anyone ready to seek treatment go to www.findtreatment.gov for help.

“We know fentanyl is the leading cause of 84% of overdose deaths in our county,” Ortiz posted. “It can be cut into cocaine or methamphetamine without people knowing.”