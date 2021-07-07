Five arrested, three children removed from home in Vinton County drug raid

RAY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three small children were removed by Vinton County Children Services and five people were arrested after a drug raid of a home in Ray Wednesday.

According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, it conducted a narcotics raid on a home after a drug trafficking investigation.

During the raid, law enforcement officers determined the living conditions at the home to be hazardous, and the county’s children services obtained an emergency order allowing them to remove the children from the home, the sheriff’s office said.

The five people arrested and their charges are:

Betty Warrix, age 56 of Ray, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of Trafficking in Drugs, and 3 counts of Possession of Drugs. Warrix was transported to Middleport Jail and a bond hearing is scheduled for later in the week.

Glenn Warrix, age 45 of Ray, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of Conspiracy to Trafficking in Drugs. Warrix was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail where a bond hearing is scheduled later in the week.

Morter Warrix, age 43 of Ray, was arrested and charged with Attempted Trafficking in Drugs. Warrix was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail where a bond hearing is scheduled for later in the week.

Tom Warrix, age 40 of Ray, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office and charged with 3 counts of Endangering Children. Warrix was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail where a bond hearing is scheduled for later in the week.

Christina Dilsaver, age 35 of Ray, was arrested on an outstanding Probation Violation out of Vinton County and charged with 3 counts of Endangering Children. Dilsaver was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail where a bond hearing is scheduled for later in the week.