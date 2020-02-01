Police seize more than $120K in drugs in north Columbus bust

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Five people have been arrested and more than $120,000 worth of narcotics are off the streets due to a drug bust by Columbus Police Friday.

In a Facebook post, the police department said a search warrant was served at 1443 Chelmsford Square North in north Columbus.

In addition to the five suspects, police seized five handguns, three of which they said were stolen, more than $16,000 in cash, and a substantial amount of narcotics with an estimated street value of more than $120,000.

The warrant was issued due to information from the Community Response Team and in conjunction with detectives from the drug enforcement bureau.