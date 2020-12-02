Five arrested for drug offenses, $100,000 worth of drugs seized by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Drug Task Force executed three narcotics search warrants on Dec. 1, according to Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

Detectives seized more than two pounds of methamphetamine, 1,000 Percocet pills, over one kilogram of heroin, approximately 200 grams of fentanyl, several guns, and approximately $3,000. The approximate street value of the drugs seized is $100,000.

Five suspects were arrested for their involvement in the drug organization: Fabiola Stamper Garcia Alanis, Edgar Miramontez-Perez, Mario Moreno, Jesus Monroy, and Herman Crespo.

Charges include first degree felony major drug offender offenses of drug trafficking and drug possession, as well as permitting drug abuse. Additional charges are likely.