FIT4MOM offers free fitness classes for mothers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Getting to the gym to workout isn’t easy and when you add kids to your life, it doesn’t get any easier, especially for working moms.

There is a group of moms encouraging other moms to get back in shape together.

Amber Decker relocated here to Ohio with her husband and didn’t know anyone.

She also had her hands full with her children.

Before having kids she was a personal trainer but her life changed once she started a family.

She found FIT4MOM in another town and decided she wanted to open in her community.

She wanted to meet people, get back to post-baby shape and just have a place to share ideas.

She says “moms need mom friends!”

The first class is always free.

They also have free moms club and playgroup that meets every Friday!

Stroller Strides:

Monday and Friday Foundations Learning Academy 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday and Thursday The Mall at Tuttle Crossing 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday The Learning Experience 6 p.m.

FIT4BABY (prenatal workout)

Thursday 6:30 p.m. Flourish Chiropractic New session starts Dec. 5



