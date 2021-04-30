First woman sues Ohio State over abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss

FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor who was accused of sexual abuse by former athletes. Ohio State reached an unspecified settlement, on Friday, March 6, 2020, with nearly half of the roughly 350 men alleging university officials ignored complaints and failed to stop the team doctor who they say sexually abused athletes and other students throughout his two decades there. (Ohio State University via AP, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two new lawsuits were filed in federal court Thursday by former Ohio State student-athletes alleging that Dr. Richard Strauss abused them, including the first woman.

The two lawsuits encompass 23 victims and include “Jane Doe 1.” She attended Ohio State from 1994 to ’98 and claimed that Strauss once “excessively fondled” her during an exam.

Most of the new plaintiffs were former football players.

Ohio State has settled previous lawsuits from student-athletes in regards to the conduct of Strauss, who worked at Ohio State from 1978 to ’98 as a physician in the athletic department. He died in 2005.

The university has paid out nearly $47 million to 185 plaintiffs. Many of the men said they were groped during exams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.