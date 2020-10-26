First weekend of in-person voting officially over

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The first weekend of early in person voting in Ohio is officially over. Prior to this weekend voters were able to vote early in person on weekdays.

This weekend was the first time this election cycle people could vote early in person on a Saturday or Sunday.

“Some of us who work Monday through Friday, 10 or 12 hour shifts, we don’t have the opportunity to be able to come and vote, case in point6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for me, so by the time I get here it’s too late.

“This was the perfect opportunity for me to come and vote,” Ulysses Ford said as he explained why he voted on Sunday.

Thousands of Franklin County residents showed up to vote early this weekend. At times lines wrapped around the back of the Franklin County Board of Elections on both Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday several voters NBC4 spoke with say they waited about an hour and a half.

“I thought it was going to be longer,” said Ashleigh Kussman about her roughly hour and a half wait. “They did a pretty good job getting us through.”

Several voters say the sight of the line was worse than what the wait ended up being.

“It is very intimidating because we drove up and I was like oh goodness but it goes really fast so it’s not bad at all,” said Shana Farmer who also waited about an hour and a half. “

According to the Franklin County Board of Elections, 4,848 voted on Saturday. A board spokesperson says that includes the number of people who voted in person and the number of people who previously requested an absentee ballot but ended up voting in person on Saturday.

Board data shows on the same day in 2016, 4,675 people voted early in person.

“It feels like a weight is lifted so I don’t have to worry about it because my biggest concern was what if we got Covid19 and couldn’t make it to the polls,” said Kussman.

“So we wanted to vote while we’re healthy and both can contribute and do our due diligence as American citizens to fulfill our greatest responsibility.”