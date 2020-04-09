First ‘virtual’ Call4 will help local infants

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tonight NBC4 is teaming up with the City of Columbus and CelebrateOne for our first virtual Call4. Donations will benefit local families with infants who need extra help during this difficult and uncertain time.

Volunteers will be taking your calls at (614) 821-4444 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. tonight.

CelebrateOne and the City of Columbus have been fully committed to fighting infant mortality and ensuring all babies in Columbus and Franklin County — regardless of race, zip code or family income — celebrate their first birthday. Solving the infant mortality problem in Columbus is a complicated effort and the impact of the Coronavirus is only compounding this effort. You can make a difference for as little as $20, Your donation will allow us to purchase multiple cases and distribute:

$20 can help us provide a family diapers and wipes for an entire week

$50 can provide up to 3 family diapers, wipes and formula for a week

$100 can help us provide up to 4 families with diapers and wipes or provide formula for an entire month

You can donate now at: https://nbc4i.co/2wr4ie9