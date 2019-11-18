Breaking News
First trial linked to Rhoden family slayings continued until December

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A judge has delayed what was supposed to be the first trial connected to the investigation into the 2016 slayings of eight family members in Ohio.

Prosecutors said Monday that both sides agreed to postpone the trial for Rita Newcomb just as jury selection was to begin. Officials didn’t give a reason for the delay.

Newcomb isn’t charged with any of the Rhoden family killings. She is accused of forgery, obstructing justice and perjury charges related to the case.

The 66-year-old is the mother of one of the four suspects in the killings. Newcomb along with those charged in the killings has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities have said after the arrests were announced a year ago that a custody dispute between two families may have been the motive.

