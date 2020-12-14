First shipment of COVID-19 met with cautious optimism

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As Central Ohio received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Monday, many were cautiously optimistic the milestone spelled the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

“I think it’s still going to take a little time [to return to normal], but boy it’s nice to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Jamie Stevenson.

Governor Mike DeWine welcomed the region’s first shipment to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center Monday morning. The first doses will go to medical personnel and other frontline workers and experts don’t expect the general public will have access to the vaccine until spring 2021 at the earliest.

“It’s a step in the right direction. I don’t think [the pandemic] is going to end just because a couple of hospitals have it. It’s about patience and still doing everything we’ve been doing to try to keep numbers down,” said Roisin Dougherty.

Daniel Brook, a Ph.D. medical student studying infectious disease at Ohio State said the pandemic has shaped his final years of school and called the vaccine a major breakthrough.

“I think it’s really important to take this vaccine and all vaccines. The vaccine has been, I think, the greatest development – probably in human history,” Brook said.

He stressed the importance of following expert guidance and receiving the vaccine at the same time public opinion remains skeptical. According to a survey from the Pew Research, up to 49 percent of Americans say they definitely or probably would not get vaccinated at this time, despite rigorous safety tests and recommendations from health officials.

Some worry about unforeseen side effects or possible allergic reactions.

“I do have allergies. We’ll have to see on down the road a little bit. I know it’s going to be a while before someone like me gets it,” said Marshall Reyes.

Until the vaccine is readily available and widely distributed, medical professionals are urging everyone to continue following safety protocol.

“There are still people being affected. And there will still be people who can’t qualify for the vaccine for some sort of medical complication and so I think that thinking about them every time we go out in public and interact with people is really important,” said Brook.