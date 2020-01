COLUMBUS (WCMH) — First Responders hit the ice Saturday for a good cause.

Columbus Fire and Columbus Police hockey teams played against each other in the fifth annual First Responder Face-Off.

The teams raised more than $100,000 for first responders in need and their families.

NBC4’s Hattie Hawks MC’d the event.

The teams are also celebrating 20 years of fire and police hockey.

RELATED: Little boy gets a big honor at 2020 First Responder Face-Off