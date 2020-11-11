First person participating in COVID-19 vaccine trial at OSU’s Wexner Medical Center

COLUMBUS Ohio (WCMH) — The first patient is now participating in a COVID-19 vaccine trial at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Researchers are studying the effects of the experimental vaccine, which is called AZD1222, and was developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, a biopharmaceutical company.

Pat Iams of Columbus said she was contacted by Ohio State to participate in the research and later decided that she would volunteer, becoming the first person to take part in the study.

“Mostly anything that I do outside of the house has to do with volunteering at nonprofits, or with vulnerable people and I can’t do that right now, so it felt like this is purposeful,” Iams said. “This is something I can do and maybe it will help some people.”

Dr. Susan Koletar, the principal investigator of the study, said trials are underway for this potential vaccine and others should not lead the public to take the virus any less seriously.

“Having a vaccine available in the near future, or participating in a trial, does not mean that we can let our guard down,” Dr. Koletar said. “We are clearly in a surge. We must wear masks. We must social distance and we must keep working to make it better.”

The research team at Ohio State is looking enroll 500 participants in the study. Participating patients will receive either the experimental vaccine or a placebo and be monitored for two years.

Researchers are looking for individuals who are at a high risk of exposure such as teachers, first responders, college students, factory workers, restaurant employees and individuals who are above the age of 65.