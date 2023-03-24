COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first graders at Columbus Torah Academy surprised NBC4 with a special thank-you note for featuring the school’s annual simulated Alaskan Iditarod race on our newscast.

The letter thanked the station for coming to the Iditarod, “taking videos,” and making students “famous.” The first graders also noted that it was “really exciting” to see the event covered and “really appreciated” the story.

Thank you note from Columbus Torah Academy 2022-2023 first graders

Columbus Torah Academy’s simulated Alaskan Iditarod race celebrated its 20th anniversary on Friday, March 3. Since 2003, first graders at CTA have been holding this race, which teaches them about the Alaskan tundra and the famous Iditarod race.

Under the guidance of their teacher, Deena Tanenbaum, the first graders learned about Alaskan Huskies, types of sleds, and the strength of Mushers. They formed their own teams and created their sleds to compete in the CTA Iditarod.

Tanenbaum said not only is the event fun for kids, but they learn a lot while preparing for the big race.

“This is a total STEM activity,” said Tanenbaum. “We have math, science, technology and engineering, problem-solving, and critical thinking. There is some art involved. The first graders love watching all of the Iditarod activities in Alaska and they get really psyched up about this. There are dogs involved in the real race, so we don’t have dogs here, but they get very excited about what they get to do with their sleds here.”

The CTA students monitored the real Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race online — which was set to begin in Anchorage, Alaska on March 4 — choosing their favorite dogs and teams.

On the day of the simulated race, the students embarked on a mini-adventure in their school as they answered questions, engaged in special activities, and tried to win the CTA Iditarod, all while being cheered on by their schoolmates.

The simulated race was a huge success even though it had to move inside due to the weather. The first graders gained valuable knowledge about the environment and the famous Iditarod race and the school said it looks forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come.