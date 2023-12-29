COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s current flu season has claimed its first child victim, the state’s health department announced Friday.

The Ohio Department of Health confirmed a 9-year-old girl in Clemont County died from the influenza virus. The death comes during what is normally the peak of flu activity nationally, from December to February.

Specifically in the state, ODH noted that flu activity rose with the beginning of December, reaching a high point. The influenza virus has left more than 900 patients hospitalized in Ohio, but the department said this was still below the five-year average for this same time period in past flu seasons.

ODH said it anticipates between one and six pediatric deaths stemming from the flu each year. To reduce the rate of infections in the state, the department’s director, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff recommended getting the flu vaccine from a local healthcare provider.

“We are in the heart of flu season, and a vaccine may help prevent you or your loved ones from contracting a serious case of the disease,” Vanderhoff said.

Other methods to avoid spreading or getting the flu include:

Washing hands or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Covering coughs and sneezes with tissues, or coughing or sneezing into elbows

Avoiding touching the eyes, nose or mouth

Staying home from work when sick