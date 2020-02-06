First central Ohio Sheetz to be built in Obetz

OBETZ, Ohio (WCMH) — The first Columbus area Sheetz store is planned to be built in the village of Obetz, according to planning documents.

The Altoona, Pennsylvania-based chain of gas stations and convenience stores is planning to build a new 6,800 square foot store near the intersection of Alum Creek Drive and Toy Road.

The company says it plans to open in 2021.

In addition to the normal convenience store fare, Sheetz is known for made-to-order food items, sandwiches and baked goods.

Drawings obtained by NBC4 show fuel centers for both cars and tractor trailers. At least 37 parking spaces for trucks were part of the rendering.

The land is part of 13.8 acres of unincorporated Franklin County in the process of being annexed by Obetz. The location is about 1.5 miles from I-270 and 2 miles from Rickenbacker Airport.

The proposal for annexation will be heard before Obetz Village Council Feb. 11, Columbus Business First reported.

The company operates over 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.