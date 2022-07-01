COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the city of Columbus prepares to celebrate its biggest fireworks show, hospitals and fire departments are also preparing, for firework-related injuries.

“These injuries tend to happen between the middle of June and the middle of July, so about two-thirds of firework injuries happen during a one-month period,” said Dr. Nicholas Kman, an emergency medicine physician with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Every year, Kman said the number of injuries he treats due to fireworks seems to grow.

A report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows that fireworks were involved in over 11,000 injuries in the U.S. last year.

Of those injuries, more than 30% sustained injuries to a person’s hands or fingers.

“Over the course of my career, the hand injuries that I’ve seen have been somebody with a lit firework in their hand, or you should never try to relight a firework that doesn’t go off,” Kman said.

“A number of these fireworks are specific about not holding them in the hand, and that’s because of that risk for blast injury and things like that,” said Dr. Robert Lowe, medical director of the Columbus Division of Fire.

Lowe said if you do happen to suffer a burn, avoid putting ice onto it, and instead wrap it up with a cool bandage.

He also recommended avoiding putting yourself or others in danger by keeping a safe distance away and wearing appropriate clothing when handling fireworks.

“But a closed toe shoe, for something that’s shooting sparks off is important,” Lowe said. “In addition, the ability of sure footing, so that if something is happening and someone makes a quick movement, they don’t fall with a firework in their hand that’s about to explode or while the fuse is burning.”