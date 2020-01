COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters have rescued a man who fell down a manhole in southwest Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, at about 9:13am, rescue crews were called to the area of Big Run South Road and Walnut Tree Drive on the report of a person that had fallen into a manhole.

Firefighters say the man fell approximately 20 feet while working in the storm drain. He was transported to an area hospital. No information on his condition was available.