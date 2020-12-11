Dramatic video shows firefighters saving dog’s life in southeast Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters were able to save the life of a dog after a fire in southeast Columbus.  

At around 2 a.m., Friday, emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of Olde Coventry Road on the report of a fire.  

One person and a dog were able to make it out of the home, but another dog had to be rescued by firefighters. 

They were able to revive the dog using an oxygen mask, and the dramatic moment was caught on NBC4’s camera.  

The dog is expected to be OK.  

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools