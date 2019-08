Columbus firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire on Delhi Avenue.

The fire began just after 7 a.m. at a small apartment complex at 175 Delhi Ave. on Friday.

The blaze was contained at the apartment complex, where there are four apartments, before 7:20 a.m., according to dispatchers.

Four adults and three children are expected to receive assistance from the American Red Cross.

No additional information is available at this time.