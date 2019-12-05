Firefighters provide do’s and don’ts when cooking, decorating for holidays

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s time for you to think about your safety this holiday season.



Columbus firefighters say whether you’re cooking a big holiday meal for family and friends or simply looking to decorate your home they want to make sure you know the do’s and don’ts when it comes to fire safety.



“Nationwide over 30 percent of the house fires are started by cooking or cooking equipment,” said Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.



He added during the holiday season, you can expect those numbers to go up.



Martin said holiday cooking creates different problems such as the likelihood of being distracted or even drinking more because you have visitors in town.



“Three out of every five cooking fires start on the stove-top,” Martin said.



He stressed anyone who is cooking to never leave the kitchen while the stove is on and stay focused.

Remember to keep all oven mittens, drying towels and other flammable material at least three feet away from the stove.



If there is a fire, make sure you have the lids to the pots and pans or a cookie sheet to cover a stove fire.



“You want to smother it,” said Martin. “Cover it with the lid or the cookie sheet, and then leave it alone, turn off the heat if you can, and call the fire department.”

Martin said other fire dangers around the holiday season are:



“Christmas tree the evergreen, the sap that’s almost like gasoline.”



It’s why Martin said it’s important to keep real trees watered to they don’t dry out quickly and remember to check those lights as well.



If wires are exposed and if the lights are flickering or completely out, throw them away.

It’s better to be safe than sorry.