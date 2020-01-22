Firefighters on scene of structure fire near German Village

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters are on the scene of a multiple alarm structure fire near German Village.

The call was put out at approximately 9:05 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of South 22nd Street.

According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, the fire is at a two-family, two-story wood-frame home.

Martin said firefighters have performed a search on both sides of the house and reported there were no occupants inside.

There are no injuries at this time, Martin said.

No further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

