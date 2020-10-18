Firefighters on scene of multi-story home fire in north Columbus

COLUMBUS — Columbus firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a home in north Columbus Sunday morning.

The Columbus Fire Department responded to the call for a multi-story home with heavy fire showing on the 1400 block of Sharon Brook Court.

There are no reported injuries.

According to officials on the scene, three people have been displaced by the fire.

“There were some holes in the floor, which made it a challenge to get in and around the building, but we were able to finally get in and check the building for occupants,” said Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin. “We did not find anybody in the building.”

No further information is available at this time.