Firefighters identify man killed in east Columbus apartment fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man found dead in an east Columbus apartment fire has been identified.

Just before 4:30 a.m., Wednesday, a fire was reported at an apartment building in the 700 block of S. James Road.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but during a search of the residence, a person was found inside the apartment. The male victim, now identified as Steven L. Henry, 69, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition where he later died.

A spokesperson for the Columbus Division of Fire says the fire appears to be accidental and was started by smoking materials in the bedroom area of the apartment.

Investigators were unable to find proof that there were working audible smoke alarms in the apartment at the time of the fire, according to the spokesperson.

Damage to the apartment is estimated to be around $10,000.