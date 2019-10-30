Firefighters hope to collect 500 winter coats for kids to help families in need

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For many, having a winter coat is not a problem.

But for others, it can be a struggle.

One Columbus firefighter is doing all he came to make sure kids will have a warm coat this winter and he needs your help.

Michael Rosenberg said he saw a need and now is trying to fill it.

So, for the past three years he helps collect and provide winter coats so kids aren’t suffering in the cold.

“To have a kid at a bus stop that doesn’t have a coat and is wearing a windbreaker or a jacket, it’s not enough,” said Rosenberg.

Firefighters are always ready to jump into action to help those in need.

Rosenberg is one of them and lives out that oath even when he’s not in uniform.

“Parents are having to choose between food on the table or a coat to send a kid to school.”

He said he heard of a school handing out coats to kids who needed them, but he added he knew a community that could really benefit from winter coats even more.

“You know what this would be a much bigger need where I work which was in Linden and so it kind of got stirred up and I went home and spoke to my wife and she’s like, ‘why aren’t we doing this.’”

Rosenberg said thanks to donations from firefighters and others he was able to collect nearly 500 coats in the first two years of this drive.

He said they load bags of coats in the back of medic trucks and then deliver them to schools that request coats for students.

“For me and my family it was a blessing,” said Kashe Johnson, who is a parent.

Johnson said between her and husband, it’s tough getting all 11 of their kids together to go and shop for coats.

She said it can get expensive as well.

“That’s hours of time and at least 30 dollars per coat.”

This year, Rosenberg said he wants to collect 500 coats to help more families like the Johnsons.

“My kids were happy and grateful for their new coats,” said Johnson.

Rosenberg told NBC4 he holds on to the letters students write to the firefighters thanking them for the winter coats.

He said the letters motivate him to keep this drive going.

“As long as we’re around, as long as we can do it, we’re going to do it,” Rosenberg said.

This year any coat that we receive through our Firefighters For Kids Toy Drive here at NBC4, those coats will go to this coat drive.

Click here to donate.