Firefighters battling commercial fire on N. Grant Ave.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
columbus fire generic_1525868488848.jpg.jpg

Columbus firefighters are still at the scene of a fire in the 1200 block of N. Grant Ave.

The fire began at about 3 a.m. Sunday on a commercial property at 1250 N. Grant Ave., officials

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire on the second floor.

“We are concerned with partial building collapse to the rear walls and second floor,” said Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

No one was injured, Martin said.

However, Martin said firefighters are still conducting a primary search to make sure everybody made it of the structure.

“We are starting to fight the fire defensively,,” Martin said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools