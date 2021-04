COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a paint factory in east Columbus.

The blaze started just after midnight Thursday at Yenkin-Majestic Paints on Leonard Avenue.

Fire officials say it is unclear if anyone is injured at this time as crews work to get the fire under control.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.