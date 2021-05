HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters fought a fire Sunday evening at a commercial location in Health in Licking County.

According to Licking County dispatch, the fire was reported at 351 South 30th Street at approximately 6:49 p.m.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported.

As of 10 p.m., firefighters were still at the scene attempting to extinguish the fire.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.