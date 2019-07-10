Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire at London storage unit facility

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — More than half a dozen storage units were significantly damaged during a 3-alarm fire at a storage facility in London.

The blaze was reported just before 5 p.m. Tuesday at the London Storage Center at 157 E. Center Street. At least 50 firefighters responded to the fire and quickly contained the flames.

Firefighters on scene said no injuries were reported. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No further information was immediately available.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.