Firefighters 4 Kids wraps up season, provides toys to 12,000 children

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters 4 Kids volunteers are still busy at work this Christmas season.

We would like to thank everyone who volunteered or donated gifts or money to the toy drive this year.

Firefighters 4 Kids helped bring Christmas to more than 4,500 families and provided gifts to more than 12,000 children.

But their work for this year isn’t done, even with the clock ticking down to Christmas morning.

“Throughout the entire year, there’s hundreds of volunteers that come through,” said one volunteer on Tuesday.

And on Christmas eve, plenty of volunteers showed up to make sure everyone has a bright Christmas.

“We’re getting the people that weren’t able to show up and forgot about it,” said Battalion Chief Doug Smith, a volunteer with Firefighters 4 Kids. “We called them and let them know they could come down today. At one point we ran out of product for the older kids, told them if they came back today we’d have that for them. And like I said, people are still walking in so we’re trying to help them out.”

Tammi Post said she’s been volunteering with Firefighters 4 Kids for longer than she can remember. She and all the others said they do this just because they can.

“I had a wonderful childhood, I had a wonderful life,” Post said. “So I want to help other people have good memories, too.”

“You see the looks on some parents once we’re able to give them a bag toys and we see them tear up, which kinda hits the heart, makes you feel good,” Smith said.

“I feel the spirit of Christmas,” said Agnes Tellen, on of the beneficiaries of the toy drive. “At Eve, I’m getting gifts for my kids. I knew they would have nothing, when they told me they started yesterday and they’d work to get me in. I just want to thank them so much for being patient.”

Firefighters 4 Kids said there will be volunteers available on Christmas day, finishing up this year and already preparing for next Christmas.