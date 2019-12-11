Firefighters 4 Kids needs warehouse volunteers

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– The first families will pick up their toys from the Firefighters 4 Kids warehouse Monday, and the organization is in need of some help.

“Especially after the drive with NBC4 on Saturday, there’s going to be a lot of stuff in here that’s got to be sorted, bagged, and Monday we start actually distributing,” said FF4K founder Mike Mullins.

RELATED: Toys for babies, pre-teens most needed at NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive

The need is greater than ever this year because the Christmas season was shortened by a week because of a late Thanksgiving.

“This year because of starting so late, we’re actually starting with 800 families a day that will come to our location… we’re doing about 84 families an hour,” Mullins added.

PREVIOUS STORY: Riding along with Firefighters 4 Kids volunteers picking up donations at firehouses

Christina Ray is a warehouse volunteer with her co-workers from the Cheesecake Factory in Polaris. She says volunteering gives her purpose.

“I can’t actually afford cash donations, but I’ll give them my time. If I cant financially help out at least I can be there in person to help out,” she said.

Her co-worker and organizer of their volunteer efforts Noelle Berman agrees.

“We like to give back. We like to do it at least twice a year,” Berman explained. “Cheesecake factory sponsors us, and they match whatever donations we have as well.”

It makes me feel amazing. It makes me feel great and happy that humanity is still out there giving back. Noelle Berman, Firefighters 4 Kids warehouse volunteer

To volunteer contact community@nbc4i.com or mcguirr1@gmail.com.

The NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive is Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the station (3165 Olentangy River Rd.)

Families needing assistance can register in person at local agencies. For locations, call the Columbus City Services Call Center at 614-645-3111 or CLICK HERE.

You can make a monetary donation to the toy drive online by credit card at https://cmefcu.org/firefighters4kids-toy-drive-donation/. Check or money order donations are also accepted at the following mailing address:

CME Federal Credit Union

Attn: Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive

365 S. Fourth Street

Columbus, Ohio 43215