Firefighters 4 Kids fights to ensure merry Christmas for less-fortunate children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Now that Thanksgiving is over, many are now shopping for Christmas gifts for family.

Sadly, some children won’t have Christmas this year because their parents just can’t afford it.

The gifts, toys, and joy are what makes Christmas special.

While many parents are already hitting up stores for Black Friday sales some are worried they won’t have toys under the tree.

Mike Mullins from Firefighters 4 Kids has seen this time and time again.

“People that are down on their luck. We do have a lot of families that we call the working poor, people that are working trying to make it. Income wise, they got three or four children at minimum wage; they have a tough time doing the extra things like Christmas,” he said.

Mullins finds it heartbreaking. The former firefighter has made it his life’s mission to make sure no child goes without a toy on Christmas.

This year, a new facility on the 500 block of West Broad Street will serve as the distribution center. It’s the former Buyers auto body shop.

The volunteers will put toys in bags for qualified families. Last year, more than 19,000 kids got Christmas toys thanks to Firefighters 4 Kids.

If you’re doing some shopping this weekend, grab a toy for a child in need.

NBC4 is collecting new, unwrapped gifts for kids. The toy drive is Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside our studio on Olentangy River Road.