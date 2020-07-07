Firefighter shot while driving on I-270

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–A retired Columbus firefighter believes he was targeted during a highway shooting incident over the weekend because of his firefighter license plate.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The incident took place early Sunday evening on I-270 just north of West Broad St.

The victim explained that he pulled onto 270 from the Broad St. on-ramp and moved into the center lane.

He told detectives the suspect pulled up alongside his vehicle and started shouting anti-police and anti-firefighter rhetoric and then fired a gun. The victim was struck in the arm.

Detectives have an independent witness who told them the incident looked more like a case of anger related to merging traffic.

The suspected vehicle is described as a silver or gray SUV and it sped away in the eastbound lanes on I-70.

The incident got the attention of the Ohio Fire Chief’s Association, which issued an alert to its members to be extra cautious.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.