Firefighter, resident injured in east Columbus blaze

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One firefighter is in stable condition after being injured while fighting a fire in east Columbus Monday.

According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, the firefighter was transported to a local hospital after being injured while on a fire call on Genoa Place at approximately 2:30 p.m.

One of the residents at that address was taken to OSU Main burn unit. The victim is in critical condition, Martin said.

Investigators are on the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.

The identity of the victims or how they sustained their injuries was not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.