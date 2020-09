COLUMBUS, (WCMH) — Medics took a firefighter to OSU main on Sunday night after a house fire in Franklinton, according to Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

The injured firefighter is in stable condition.

The blaze at 300 Avondale Avenue began at about 7:40 p.m., and crews contained it by 8:00 p.m. Chief Martin said the fire appeared to be on the second floor of a family home.

An investigator will be on scene tonight, he added.