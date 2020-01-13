Firefighter injured after stepping on power line fighting Pickaway Co. Fire

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A firefighter was hospitalized after stepping on a live power line while fighting a fire in Pickaway County. 

According to Harrison Township Fire Chief Chad Noggle, a house fire was reported in the 9000 block of Ashville Pike early Monday morning.  

Noggle says one firefighter is in stable condition after stepping on a live power line on the scene when responding to the fire. The firefighter is expected to be under supervision for the next 24 hours as a precaution.  

A man inside the home was able to make it out safely, thanks to smoke detector in the house.  

According to Noggle, the house is a total loss, and no cause of the fire has been determined.  

