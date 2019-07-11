Firefighters hospitalized after early morning fire in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two firefighters suffered minor injuries after flames broke out at a home in southwest Columbus.

Shortly after 4 a.m., Thursday, firefighters were called to the 5400 block of Montaine Avenue on the report of a fire a residence.

According to a spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire, both firefighters were taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. One had suffered smoke inhalation and the other a cut. Both are expected to be OK.

Three occupants inside the home were able to safely make it outside.

The Red Cross has been called to the scene.

No information on what caused the fire has been released.