Mulch fire spreads to Polaris hotel, damages room

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a hotel near Polaris Tuesday night.

Columbus Fire Battalion Fire Chief Steve Martin said the fire started as a mulch fire outside the Staybridge Suites at 9090 Lyra Drive at approximately 7:28 p.m.

According to firefighters at the scene, employees thought they put out a small mulch fire earlier, but the fire continued to smolder under the mulch, eventually starting up again.

The fire was able to spread to the wall of the building and got into a room next to the hotel’s pool, melting some pipes and causing some damage to the room before firefighters were able to get it under control.

No one was injured. Guests of the hotel were evacuated when firefighters arrived, and remain outside the building at this time.