Fire in WCH displaces family of 12

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) — A family of 12 is homeless after a fire forced them out of their Washington Court House home Friday.

According to fire officials, the fire began in the living room of the home on the 600 block East Temple Street.

“I can’t even think,” said Carla Harris, the home’s owner. “Everything is gone. I’ve got eight kids to take care of, that I’ve got custody of, and I’ve got nowhere to take them. That’s what’s going through my mind.”

Fighting tears, Harris said she is happy everyone who was in the home got out safely.

The flames from the fire caused some damage to the home next door. The owner of that home said he was in the process of renovating.

Harris said she and her family will stay in a hotel tonight while trying to figure out what comes next.