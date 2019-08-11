Fire hits L&E Stone and Cabinet building on Columbus’ west side Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Fire struck a business on Columbus’ west side Saturday night.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Steve Martin, firefighters battled a fire at the L&E Stone and Cabinet building on Milepost Drive.

The fire at the one-story factory building was reported at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Martin said the building was filled with heavy smoke.

He added the fire provided a problem for firefighters. The fire could have melted the roof of the building and caused a collapse. Firefighters were pulled from the building and instead battled the fire through a hole firefighters put into the roof.

The fire was contained before it could get into a tire company located next door.

L&E Stone and Cabinet makes kitchen cabinets and countertops, among other products.

The building was formerly a Lumber Liquidators.

No firefighters were injured and the blaze was contained by approximately 9:45 p.m.

Three fire investigators are on the scene. Martin said it could be several days before a cause of the fire can be determined.

